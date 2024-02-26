Germany plans to enable underground storage of carbon dioxide at offshore sites

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor says the country plans to enable underground carbon storage at offshore sites, pushing ahead with a much-discussed technology in an acknowledgement that time is running out to combat climate change. Robert Habeck, who is also the economy and climate minister, said on Monday that Europe’s biggest economy is making good progress with expanding renewable energy sources and usage, but a solution is needed for the carbon dioxide emitted by some sectors such as the cement industry that are “hard to abate.” Germany, which is home to many energy-intensive industries, aims to cut its emissions to “net zero” by 2045.

