Man who fatally shot 2 teens in a California movie theater is sentenced to life without parole

A 23-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting two teenagers at a Southern California movie theater during a 2021 showing of “The Forever Purge” has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Joseph Jimenez was found guilty in December of two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he shot 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas in the back of the head. Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas, a budding social media star, died at a hospital. Jimenez initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but a judge later ruled him sane.

