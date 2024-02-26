Police ID suspects in killing of man on Bronx subway car as transit officials discuss rising crime

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have identified three suspects in the killing of a man on a subway car last week. Transit authorities are meeting Monday to discuss crime in the city’s transit system. The NYPD said Sunday that its seeking Justin Herde, Betty Cotto and Alfredo Trinidad in the killing of William Alvarez. Police say the 45-year-old Bronx resident was killed after getting into an argument with the suspects on a Bronx train early Friday morning. The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board is also slated to discuss new statistics showing an 18 percent increase in crime compared to this time last year.

