US reiterates support for a Haiti deployment as it meets with Caribbean leaders

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The U.S. government has reiterated its support to help restore peace and calm to Haiti and says it will provide money, equipment and logistical support to a multinational force whose deployment remains uncertain. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who is in Guyana for a Caribbean summit this week, says the U.S. is playing its part in rallying global support for a U.N.-backed Kenyan police force. She also called on opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to sit together and discuss a political solution. Thomas-Greenfield spoke after meeting with Caribbean leaders behind closed doors early Monday to talk about Haiti.

