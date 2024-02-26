Who was to blame for secrecy surrounding Austin’s hospitalization? A Pentagon report says no one

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal review about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization for complictions from prostate cancer surgery blames privacy restrictions and staff hesitancy for the Pentagon’s failure last month to quickly notify the president and other senior leaders. The review, which was done by Austin’s subordinates, largely absolves anyone of blame for the secrecy surrounding his hospitalization — which included several days in the intensive care unit. And it says flatly that there was “no indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate.”

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.