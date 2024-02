As a powerful winter storm dumped deep snow in parts of the West on Monday, much of the central United States was unseasonably warm. In Wisconsin, where temperatures this time of year are generally freezing, people were playing golf. In neighboring Iowa, people walked their dogs in temperatures warm enough that some bulbs were starting to flower. And high winds hiked fire risks in several states.

