2 Serbs sentenced over an attack on NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has sentenced two ethnic Serbs to six-month jail terms for attacking NATO-led peacekeepers a year ago. But one of them will be released for time served while the other can avoid jail time if he pays a 6,000 euro ($6,500) fine. Local media named them as Radosh Petrovic and Dusan Obrenovic. They had been accused of attacking KFOR troops in Zvecan. The municipality is in Kosovo’s north where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives. A dispute in May over the validity of local elections in the Serbian minority-dominated part of northern Kosovo led to clashes with security forces including NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers working there. Scores of troops were injured.

