Don Henley resumes testifying in trial over ‘Hotel California’ draft lyrics

NEW YORK (AP) — Don Henley has resumed testifying in a trial surrounding handwritten drafts of lyrics to Eagles hits including “Hotel California” and his decade-long effort to reclaim the pages. The Eagles co-founder returned to the witness stand Tuesday after a full day of testimony Monday. Three collectibles-world professionals are on trial in the criminal case involving roughly 100 legal-pad sheets from the development of the Eagles’ 1976 “Hotel California” album. They are charged with scheming to conceal the pages’ disputed ownership and sell them despite knowing that Henley claimed they had no right to do so. The men have pleaded not guilty.

