EPA awards another $1 billion to clean up toxic waste in third cash infusion for Superfund program
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says 25 toxic waste sites in 15 states will be cleaned up as part of a $1 billion infusion to the federal Superfund program. The money is the third and last installment in $3.5 billion allocated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden. It will help clear a backlog of hazardous sites such as old landfills, mines and manufacturing facilities targeted by the 44-year-old Superfund program. Sites slated for cleanup include a former smelting plant in East Helena, Montana; an old textile mill in Greenville, South Carolina; and a New Jersey beach area blighted by toxic material used to build a seawall and jetty nearly 60 years ago.