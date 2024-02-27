Judge affirms ouster of Michigan Republican Party leader Karamo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge says Kristina Karamo was properly removed as chair of the Michigan Republican Party back in January. It’s a major decision that came on the same day as Michigan’s presidential primary election. The state GOP has been in turmoil over its finances and other issues. Members of the party organized a vote on Jan. 6 to dump Karamo as leader. Judge Joseph Rossi says the result was valid. Pete Hoekstra is next in line to take over. He has the backing of the national Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. Karamo says the judge’s decision is “grossly unfair.”