Study says 2023’s crazy Atlantic ocean heat, low Antarctic sea ice give glimpse of much hotter world
By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
Off the charts “crazy” heat in the North Atlantic ocean and record-smashing Antarctic sea ice lows last year are far more severe than what Earth’s supposed to get with current warming levels. A new study says they are more like what happens at twice this amount of warming. The study’s main author worries that it’s a “harbinger of what’s coming in the next decades” and it’s got him not just concerned, but wondering why did those two climate indicators go off the charts more than the temperatures outside dictate?