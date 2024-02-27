They’re a path to becoming governor, but attorney general jobs are now a destination, too

Rather than trying to keep their seats in Congress, two of North Carolina’s U.S. representatives are vying for a role closer to home: state attorney general. It’s one of the most closely watched attorney general races across the U.S. this year. While the role has long been a springboard to higher office, the past decade has seen it become a more common and more prominent destination for members of Congress and others. It’s also become more partisan with attorneys general banding together to sue companies and often joining with colleagues from one political party to challenge presidential policies from the other party.

