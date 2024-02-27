UAW says a majority of workers at an Alabama Mercedes plant have signed cards supporting the union

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers says a majority of workers at a Mercedes plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, have signed cards in support of joining the union. The UAW says the plant in Vance, Alabama, is the second one to reach more than 50% of workers signing up. Earlier in February, the union announced that a majority of workers at Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, had signed union cards. Mercedes worker Jeremy Kimbrell said in a statement Tuesday that employees at the plant have gone without meaningful pay raises for several years. Mercedes said in a statement that it has a proven record of competitively compensating employees and providing additional benefits. The Alabama factory complex has about 6,100 employees.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.