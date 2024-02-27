Warlord involved in hundreds of murders repatriated to Colombia after serving US drug sentence

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso has been returned to his native country after serving a drug trafficking sentence in the United States. He has been denied several requests to be sent to Italy, where he also has citizenship. Mancuso arrived in Bogota’s El Dorado Airport on a charter flight and was quickly taken into police custody, wearing a green helmet and a bulletproof vest. Human rights organizations and government officials in Colombia are hoping that Mancuso will now collaborate with the nation’s justice system, and provide information about hundreds of crimes that took place when paramilitary groups fought armed rebels in rural Colombia in the 90s and early 2000s.

By ASTRID SUÁREZ and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

