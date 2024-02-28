Baby pig that was tossed like a football is adopted and pardoned at Louisiana Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A baby pig, who was rescued after being tossed like a football near a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans, was officially adopted during a ceremony performed on the Louisiana Capitol steps Wednesday. The little pink critter, named Earl ‘Piglet’ Long, was adopted by a state lawmaker and will live on a farm in the Capitol region. While beads, stuffed animals and hand-decorated souvenirs are frequently seen being thrown during Carnival Season in Louisiana, pigs are not among those items.

