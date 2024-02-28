Biden is having his annual physical exam. The results will be closely watched as he seeks reelection

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland for his annual physical exam. And the results are sure to be closely watched as the 81-year-old president seeks reelection. Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one. After his last physical, performed in February 2023, doctors declared Biden “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House duties. But voters are approaching this year’s election with misgivings about Biden’s age, having scrutinized his gaffes, his coughing, his slow walking and even a tumble off his bicycle.

