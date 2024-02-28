Skip to Content
Biden issues executive order to better shield Americans’ sensitive data from foreign foes

By WILL WEISSERT and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is signing an executive order aiming to better protect Americans’ personal data on everything from biometrics and health records to finances and geolocation from foreign adversaries like China and Russia. Wednesday’s action seeks to authorize the attorney general and other federal agencies to prevent the large-scale transfer of Americans’ personal data to what the White House calls “countries of concern.” It also erects safeguards around other activities that can give those countries access to Americans’ sensitive data. The goal is to do so without limiting legitimate commerce around data.

