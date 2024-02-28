Committee says 285 people and organizations nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian Nobel Committee has registered 285 candidates for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize by the Feb. 1 deadline, down from 2023 when it received 351 valid nominations. The names were not released, in accordance with committee practice. A vast group of people can submit a nomination for the prize and those doing that may choose to make it public, raising publicity both for the nominee and the proposer. For this year, entries include peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among others. The 2023 prize was given to imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.