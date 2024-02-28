Damaging storms bring hail and possible tornadoes to parts of the Great Lakes

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe thunderstorms with large hail and several possible tornadoes have toppled trees, taken down power lines and damaged homes in parts of the Great Lakes. A possible tornado outside Flint, Michigan, knocked down trees and damaged homes and gas lines. Police say no one was hurt. Police and firefighters helped move several residents to the fire department. They were told they could return home once leaks were repaired. Over 40,000 customers lost power in Ohio and Michigan. Weather service teams will conduct surveys to confirm tornadoes in the Chicago area. That includes parts of northwestern Indiana.

