Farmers rally around Welsh capital in latest protest over proposed environmental rules

LONDON (AP) — Tractors lined a road leading to the Welsh capital as thousands of farmers and their supporters thronged parliament to protest proposed environmental protections that would be required to receive farm subsidies. Protesters on Wednesday held signs reading, “No Farmers, No Food,” and “We Will Not Be Mooooved!” Leaders say 5,500 farmworkers would lose their livelihoods if regulations are passed that would require farms to plant trees on 10% of their land and create wildlife habitat on another 10%. The Cardiff demonstration was the latest to roil a European capital as farmers have protested things as varied as proposed European Union agricultural rules and food imports to Poland from Ukraine.

