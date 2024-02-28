Germany hosts the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is trying to move forward talks on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, welcoming the two countries’ foreign ministers to Berlin. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hosted her counterparts on Wednesday at a secluded government villa in the capital’s suburbs. The latest talks followed a meeting between German Chancellor OIaf Scholz and the leaders of the two countries on Feb. 17. Armenia and Azerbaijan have a long history of land disputes, with the most recent border skirmish leaving at least four Armenian soldiers dead earlier in mid-February. Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign last year to reclaim the Karabakh region, which Armenian separatists had ruled for three decades.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.