House fire that left 5 children dead in Arizona doesn’t appear to be arson, authorities say

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say there is no evidence a house fire that left five children dead was caused by arson. Bullhead City Police said in a news release Wednesday that investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found no trace of accelerants on debris samples taken from the December blaze. The cause remains undetermined. Both the ATF and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department are still investigating. The Dec. 16 fire broke out after the father of four of the children left them and a young relative to do some Christmas shopping. Investigators say the children were upstairs and the fire prevented them from escaping.

