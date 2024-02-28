How ‘uncommitted’ won two delegates in Michigan’s Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dissatisfied Democratic primary voters in Michigan have cast enough protest votes to deny President Joe Biden two of the state’s 117 delegates. Michigan gives presidential primary voters an option to vote for “uncommitted,” which is listed in the last slot on the ballot. “Uncommitted” delegates are not obligated to vote for any particular candidate at the Democratic National Convention this summer in Chicago. The individuals selected to fill delegate slots will be selected at party meetings later this spring, which means an “uncommitted” delegate slot may be filled by a Biden supporter who ultimately cast a vote for him a the convention.

By ROBERT YOON and STEPHEN OHLEMACHER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.