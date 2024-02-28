Hundreds of flights canceled as Argentina’s air travel workers go on 24-hour strike

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and dozens more rescheduled in Argentina as unionized air travel workers go on a 24-hour strike nationwide to demand better wages, in the latest sign of social unrest in the South American country. The strike, which started Wednesday morning, is expected to impact nearly 24,000 passengers of Aerolíneas Argentinas, the state-owned airline alone. It comes as inflation in Argentina continues to skyrocket, largely as a result of a series of shock measures announced by the government of Javier Milei aimed at tackling the country’s severe economic crisis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.