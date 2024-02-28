Larry David, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller pay tribute to comedian Richard Lewis after death at 76
By The Associated Press
Fellow comedians, famous fans, co-stars and friends are paying tribute to Richard Lewis after his death at age 76. Lewis’ “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star Larry David says he and Lewis were born three days apart and were like brothers for most of their lives. David says Lewis “had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest.” Jamie Lee Curtis, Lewis’ co-star on the sitcom “Anything But Love,” says Lewis made her laugh and helped her get sober. Actor Ben Stiller says he “never met a kinder, more empathetic comedy genius” than Lewis.