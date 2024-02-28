Lower auto prices are finally giving Americans a break after years of inflationary increases
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Price increases for cars and trucks in the United States, which helped fuel inflation for nearly three years, are slowing and in some cases falling, helping cool overall inflation and giving frustrated Americans more hope of finding an affordable vehicle. Behind the price slowdown is a vastly expanded number of vehicles on dealer lots after years of severe shortages. With more autos available, the pressures that had sent prices surging have eased. Though inventories are still well below the levels that prevailed before the pandemic, the rising availability suggests that 2024 will be the most affordable year of the past five in which to buy a new car or truck.