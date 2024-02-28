Man gets life in prison after pleading guilty in the sexual assaults of 4 women in their Texas homes

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in the attacks of four women who were sexually assaulted in their homes throughout the Dallas area, including three women who were alumnae of the same national Black sorority. Jeffery Lemor Wheat, who is 52, entered the pleas Tuesday in district court in Collin County. Television station WFAA reports that with the help of video conferencing, he was sentenced by judges in four different counties. The assaults occurred in Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties. One occurred in 2003 and the three others occurred in 2011. Wheat was arrested in 2021 after investigators used DNA and genealogy research to identify him as a person of interest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.