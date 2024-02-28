Mississippi ex-governor expected stake in firm that got welfare money, says woman convicted in fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A person who previously pleaded guilty in a welfare misspending case in Mississippi is making new allegations about former Gov. Phil Bryant. Nancy New says in a court filing Monday that Bryant told people at a 2019 Christmas party, weeks before leaving office, that he’d been offered a financial stake in a company that received welfare money to try to develop a concussion drugs. Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre invested in that company. New had a close working relationship with Bryant and Favre. A spokesperson says Bryant cannot respond to New’s allegation because of a judge’s gag order. Bryant and Favre are not facing criminal charges in the welfare misspending case.

