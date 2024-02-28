Norway’s King Harald V warded in hospital at Malaysia’s resort island of Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (AP) — Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, remains hospitalized in Malaysia, in the country’s northern resort island of Langkawi, after falling ill while on vacation. Malaysian national news agency Bernama said on Wednesday that the 87-year-old monarch was undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi. The report cited unnamed sources as saying he was staying at the hospital’s Royal Suite. Norwegian TV 2 said the king’s condition is stable, citing the hospital. The royal palace in Oslo said on Tuesday that the king was hospitalized with an infection but didn’t give further details. Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been repeatedly ill over the past months.

By VINCENT THIAN and JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.