Pope Francis, recovering from flu, remembers land mine victims on treaty anniversary

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis appeared Wednesday at his weekly audience after canceling all appointments earlier in the week due to a mild flu, remembering the victims of land mines and calling for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere. The pope was pushed in a wheelchair into into the audience hall at the Vatican on Wednesday, looking weary as he dropped into his seat. In recent weeks, he has walked the short distance to his chair, but he has been struggling with mild flu symptoms for the past week.

