Zuckerberg meets LG and Samsung chiefs as he visits South Korea as part of a 3-nation Asian tour

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has discussed cooperation on extended reality devices with LG Electronics executives. He was on a visit to South Korea on Wednesday as part of a three-nation Asian tour. He already visited Japan and will travel to India after South Korea. LG Electronics says Zuckerberg met its CEO William Cho for two hours for talks on business strategies and considerations for extended reality — also known as XR — device development. Later Wednesday, Zuckerberg reportedly met Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong. He is scheduled to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday.

By JIWON SONG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

