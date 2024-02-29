Chloe’s new designer Chemena Kamali puts on a 1970s-tinged debut at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Chloe has revisited its vibrant 1970s essence, infused with Karl Lagerfeld’s indelible influence, propelling the brand into a new era while honoring its pioneering ready-to-wear legacy under new designer Chemena Kamali. Thursday’s fall-winter 2024 show became a meeting point for fashion dynasties. Kamali’s collection, a dance between nostalgia and innovation, featured diaphanous flounces against brutalist backdrops, whimsical yet grounded 1970s inspirations like thigh-high pirate boots and golden accessories. Emphasizing Chloe’s commitment to liberation and progress, Kamali honored Gaby Aghion’s vision and Lagerfeld’s dynamic perspective, crafting a collection that both remembers and dreams, culminating in a poignant personal moment with her son, symbolizing the brand’s future.

