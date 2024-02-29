Electronic Arts cutting about 5% of workforce with layoffs ongoing in gaming and tech sector

Electronic Arts is cutting about 5% of its workforce, or approximately 670 employees, as layoffs in the technology and gaming sector continue after a surge of hiring in recent years. The announcement comes just days after Sony said that it would cut about 900 jobs in its PlayStation division. The tech sector has been hit hard by layoffs. Microsoft said last month that it would cut nearly 2,000 workers after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. And Riot Games, the developer of the popular “League of Legends” multiplayer battle game, said in January that it was laying off 11% of its staff.

