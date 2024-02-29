First drone probe of melted fuel inside Fukushima Daiichi reactor halted due to equipment glitch
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say they had to abandon plans to send in drones for a second day to probe one of the damaged reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant because of equipment failure. Two drones successfully flew inside the reactor for the first time on Wednesday, to examine some of the molten fuel debris in areas where earlier robots failed to reach. Thursday’s development delayed the probe further and underscored the difficulty of the task. The government and TEPCO plan to remove the massive amount of fatally radioactive melted nuclear fuel that remains inside each reactor since a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the plant’s power supply and cooling systems, causing a triple meltdown.