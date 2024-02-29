Ford electric vehicle owners can now charge on Tesla’s network, but they’ll need an adapter first

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of Ford electric vehicles can now use much of Tesla’s charging network in the U.S. and Canada, but there’s a hitch. They’ll need to get an adapter that Ford will provide for free, but the company won’t start shipping those until the end of March. Last May, Ford became the first automaker to reach agreement with Tesla to charge on its network, which is the largest and most well-placed in the U.S. Tesla has more than 26,000 plugs and nearly 2,400 Supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada. Ford says its owners will have access to about 15,000 Tesla fast-charging plugs that are located strategically along travel corridors. Ford owners won’t be able to use some older Tesla plugs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.