The US is bracing for complex, fast-moving threats to elections this year, FBI director warns

McLEAN, VA. (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says the U.S. expects to confront fast-moving threats to American elections this year as artificial intelligence and other technological advances have made interference and meddling easier than before. Wray told a national security conference Thursday that though the U.S. had confronted foreign threats in the past, officials are expecting to face more adversaries that are moving at a faster pace. Wray singled out advances in generative AI. He said that’s made it “easier for both more and less-sophisticated foreign adversaries to engage in malign influence.”

