Three former Department of Education employees charged with defrauding Arizona voucher program
By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press
Three former Arizona Department of Education employees were indicted on conspiracy and money laundering charges in what prosecutors say was a scheme to defraud more than $600,000 from an education voucher program. The program has drawn criticism for its skyrocketing costs and lax regulation by the state. Prosecutors say the three employees approved applications for 17 students -– five of which were fictitious — that admitted them into the voucher program using forged birth certificates and special education evaluations. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, whose office pursued the charges, said the case shows the voucher program is an easy target for fraud.