4 soldiers killed in ‘trap’ in central Mexico, president says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says a land mine exploded in central Mexico, killing four soldiers in what he called a trap likely set by a drug cartel. The soldiers were killed Thursday on the outskirts of the city of Aguililla in the embattled Mexican state of Michoacán, López Obrador said in a weekly news conference. He said soldiers inspecting a camp, likely used by cartel members, stepped on an anti-personnel mine set in the underbrush. One soldier was killed immediately, and the other two died later from their wounds. López Obrador did not confirm which of Mexico’s warring cartels carried out the attack.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.