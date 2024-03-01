A US appeals court ruling will allow mine development on Oak Flat, land sacred to Apaches

PHOENIX (AP) — An Apache group that has fought to protect land it considers sacred from a copper mining project in central Arizona has suffered a significant blow. A federal court panel voted 6-5 on Friday to uphold a lower court’s denial of a preliminary injunction to halt the transfer of land for the project. The Apache Stronghold organization wanted to halt the project by preventing the U.S. government from transferring the land called Oak Flat to Resolution Copper. Wendsler Nosie has led Apache Stronghold’s fight. He vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court the decision by the 11-member “en banc” panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.