Aaron Zigman’s ‘Émigré’ oratorio, about Jews who fled Nazi Germany for Shanghai, has US premiere

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Zigman’s ”Émigré,” an oratorio portraying Jews who fled Nazi Germany for Shanghai, was given its U.S. premiere by the New York Philharmonic on Thursday. Commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai music director Long Yu, ”Émigré” was given its world premiere at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on Nov. 17. While the oratorio’s story is fictional, it is based on the true story of 20,000 to 30,000 Jews who left Europe for the Shanghai International Settlement. Deutsche Grammophon made a recording that was released digitally on Feb. 2, with CDs to follow on June 28.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.