Aaron Zigman’s ‘Émigré’ oratorio, about Jews who fled Nazi Germany for Shanghai, has US premiere
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Zigman’s ”Émigré,” an oratorio portraying Jews who fled Nazi Germany for Shanghai, was given its U.S. premiere by the New York Philharmonic on Thursday. Commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai music director Long Yu, ”Émigré” was given its world premiere at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on Nov. 17. While the oratorio’s story is fictional, it is based on the true story of 20,000 to 30,000 Jews who left Europe for the Shanghai International Settlement. Deutsche Grammophon made a recording that was released digitally on Feb. 2, with CDs to follow on June 28.