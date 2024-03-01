African American Film Critics group celebrates Black Hollywood and beyond while building its stature

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The success of the African American Film Critics Association didn’t happen overnight. It took time over 20 years of showing its worth in Hollywood while creating a platform to highlight the work from the industry’s best Black actors and filmmakers from Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and Will Smith. And yes, those high-profile actors actually showed up. AAFCA started off small with little recognition, but it has built an admirable reputation in Hollywood over a two-decade span. Throughout the year, AAFCA pushes to leave an influential mark with a few tentpole events including its glitzy 15th annual awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. AAFCA’s Special Achievement Awards will be held Sunday in Los Angeles.

