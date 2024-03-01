AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the California state and presidential primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Super Tuesday fast approaching, presidential campaigns are eyeing the California primary, which is the biggest prize of the day. Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump are hoping that California and 15 other Super Tuesday states can help them turn the corner toward the nomination and focus on their expected general election rematch in November. California voters will also decide several state races on Tuesday. The highest profile race is the one for the Senate seat that was long held by the late Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

