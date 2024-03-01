As Sweden joins NATO, it bids farewell to more than two centuries of neutrality

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s last war ended in 1814. When the rifles and cannons it aimed at Norway fell silent, the once-warring power would not take up arms again. For the next two centuries, Sweden embraced a policy of neutrality. It refused to take sides in wars or join any military alliance. The stance kept peace at home and contributed to the country becoming a prosperous welfare state and humanitarian superpower. This remarkably long era of nonalignment is coming to a close as Sweden joins NATO. The ceremonial formalities are expected soon, after 18 months of delays while Turkey and Hungary held up ratification and sought concessions from other members of the alliance.

