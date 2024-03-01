Brazil’s economy grows 2.9% in Lula’s 1st year, beating expectations

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s economy grew 2.9% in 2023, beating expectations in the first year of the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The number announced Friday by the country’s statistics institute impressed many economists. Early last year, the forecast was for only 0.8% growth. Brazil’s economy grew 3% in 2022, partly due to government spending programs pushed by then-President Jair Bolsonaro amid his failed reelection bid.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.