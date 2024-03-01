China pledges to increase opportunities for foreign companies as it seeks to boost its economy

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Vice President Han Zheng has pledged to provide more opportunities for foreign companies in China as the government tries to restore confidence in the world’s second largest economy. Han told an audience of American business people in Beijing on Friday that the government would continue to open up more industries to foreign investment and create a market-oriented and law-based international business environment. Officials of the American Chamber of Commerce in China portrayed his appearance at an annual chamber dinner as a positive signal that the government is serious about addressing the concerns of U.S. and other foreign companies.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.