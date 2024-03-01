Indiana University officials ditch plan to split off Kinsey Institute, known for its sex research

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University’s board of trustees has abandoned a plan that would have split the university from the Kinsey Institute, which is widely recognized for decades of research on sex and gender. Indiana lawmakers forbade state appropriations from funding the center last year. While the Kinsey Institute has been the subject of conservative criticism for decades, the defunding is closely aligned with more recent conservative-led efforts to scrutinize higher education around the country. The board on Friday abandoned a plan to turn the Kinsey Institute into a nonprofit, calming faculty members’ anxiety over its future.

