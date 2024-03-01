New Jersey gambling regulator who advised nation on integrity and oversight retires

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The man who launched New Jersey to years of national leadership in internet gambling and sports betting is retiring. David Rebuck stepped down Friday as director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, the state’s top gambling regulator. He led the team that wrote rules and regulations for New Jersey’s successful launch of internet gambling in 2013 and sports betting in 2018. He also oversaw measures to update casino regulations and reduce overhead expenses for Atlantic City’s gambling resorts. Rebuck advised more than two dozen U.S. states on setting up or expanding their own gambling operations, and was one of the most influential gambling regulators in the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.