Pope asks an aide to read a speech aloud for him, raising further concerns over his health

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis, who has been suffering from the flu, asked an aide to read out his prepared speech at a conference in the Vatican Friday, saying he was not yet well and becomes fatigued. The 87-year-old Pontiff was taken to a Roman hospital on Wednesday for diagnostic testing after having to cancel some public audiences. He spoke off the cuff at the start of the conference on the roles of men and women in the church, blasting what he called “gender ideology” as the “ugliest danger.” However, he passed his speech to an aid, saying that reading fatigues him. His health troubles have raised concern about his capacity to continue leading the church.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.