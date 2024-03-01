The Missouri governor shortens the DWI prison sentence of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has shortened the prison sentence of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid for a drunken driving crash that seriously injured a girl. Parson announced the commutation Friday and converted the remainder of Reid’s three-year sentence to house arrest. Reid had been sentenced to prison in November 2022 after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. He is the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. A Parson spokesman says Reid had completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.