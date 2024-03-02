A fusion of eras, cultures and styles hits Paris Fashion Week runways

PARIS (AP) — On a rain-soaked Saturday in Paris, the fashion world was treated to a spectacle of contrasts, where the audacious spirit of Vivienne Westwood’s punk melded with the whispers of historical elegance. The day’s showcases blurred the lines between rebellion and refinement, presenting collections that navigated through time — evoking medieval serfs with a modern twist and embracing minimalist aesthetics reminiscent of the 1990s in Carven. From punk-tinged corsets adorned with pearls to oversized jackets draped casually over bare skin, designers skillfully wove together diverse influences, crafting ensembles that challenged perceptions while paying homage to the encyclopedic past.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.